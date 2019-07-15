Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils mascot shatters window at child's birthday party

Ryan Gaydos
While at a child's birthday party in New Jersey, the New Jersey Devils mascot, the NJ Devil, partied a little too hard, running into and shattering a glass window after taking part in a parachute game with some of the children. Video of the incident was shared on social media, with The Devils themselves posting it to the team's Instagram account. According to one parent, nobody was injured.

The New Jersey Devils mascot might have partied too hard Sunday.

The mascot, NJ Devil, was at a child’s birthday party in New Jersey when he ran into and shattered a glass window during a parachute game with several children.

CONVINCING HALL TO STAY IS A DEVIL OF A TASK FOR NEW JERSEY

The "breaking" news was caught on video and The Devils posted the footage to the team’s Instagram account.

Another parent posted a video on their Twitter account showing a different angle of the strange incident.

Nobody was injured, according to one parent.

It's unclear what the mascot was trying to accomplish by running straight into the window. One commenter suggested it was "practicing storming Area 51."

