New Jersey Devils mascot shatters window at child's birthday party

The New Jersey Devils mascot might have partied too hard Sunday.

The mascot, NJ Devil, was at a child’s birthday party in New Jersey when he ran into and shattered a glass window during a parachute game with several children.

CONVINCING HALL TO STAY IS A DEVIL OF A TASK FOR NEW JERSEY

The "breaking" news was caught on video and The Devils posted the footage to the team’s Instagram account.

Another parent posted a video on their Twitter account showing a different angle of the strange incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nobody was injured, according to one parent.

It's unclear what the mascot was trying to accomplish by running straight into the window. One commenter suggested it was "practicing storming Area 51."