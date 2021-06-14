Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Tigers
Published

Detroit Tigers pitcher throws up all over mound, demoted to Triple-A after the game

Beau Burrows made his first relief appearance of the season on Saturday

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows had a season debut he’d like to forget.

Burrows, who made his first relief appearance of the season on Saturday, threw up all over the mound after getting into trouble in the fifth inning of the Tigers’ game against the Chicago White Sox.

Burrows entered the game in the fourth when the Tigers trailed 8-2. But when the fifth inning began, he walked a batter, gave up consecutive hits, and then walked another batter before striking out the next two White Sox hitters.

Burrows tried closing out the inning for the Tigers, but he got sick and threw up all over the mound.

Team trainers and coaches came out to check in on him, and they ultimately decided to pull him.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said afterward that Burrows was just nauseous and there weren’t any long-term concerns about his health.

Unfortunately for Burrows, the Tigers demoted him back to Triple-A after the game.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova