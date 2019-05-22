Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

Detroit Tigers throw jab at Neil deGrasse Tyson over 'dad joke'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Detroit Tigers on Tuesday threw a jab at Neil deGrasse Tyson after the astrophysicist told social media a “dad joke.”

Tyson tweeted: "If the Chicago Bears moved to Detroit Michigan, then Detroit would field the Lions, the Tigers, and the Bears. Oh MI!”

DODGERS' URIAS REINSTATED FROM ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

The Tigers joined other social media users in groaning over the joke.

The baseball club responded, tweeting “This isn’t it.”

Other Twitter users responded in kind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tigers’ season so far is no laughing matter. Detroit is 18-27 this season, sitting in fourth place of the American League Central division and 12.5 games out of first place.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.