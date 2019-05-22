Detroit Tigers throw jab at Neil deGrasse Tyson over 'dad joke'

The Detroit Tigers on Tuesday threw a jab at Neil deGrasse Tyson after the astrophysicist told social media a “dad joke.”

Tyson tweeted: "If the Chicago Bears moved to Detroit Michigan, then Detroit would field the Lions, the Tigers, and the Bears. Oh MI!”

The Tigers joined other social media users in groaning over the joke.

The baseball club responded, tweeting “This isn’t it.”

Other Twitter users responded in kind.

The Tigers’ season so far is no laughing matter. Detroit is 18-27 this season, sitting in fourth place of the American League Central division and 12.5 games out of first place.