Detroit Lions 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Detroit Lions had an offseason that involved several moves in hopes of getting back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

The team hired Dan Campbell as their head coach. The team traded longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff. Detroit lost Kenny Golladay in the offseason but will have Breshard Perriman, Tyrell Williams and Kalif Raymond for Goff to throw to.

Detroit re-signed Frank Ragnow and drafted Penei Sewell. Second-year stars Jeff Okudah and D’Andre Swft are also back.

Will it be enough to mix it up with the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings? At least the Lions are hoping so.

Detroit kicks off its 2021 campaign against the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sept. 12. The team will end the year against the Packers at home on Jan. 9.

Here’s who the Lions will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Eagles, Ravens, Bengals

Away Opponents: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Browns, Steelers, Broncos

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 143-127-2

Here’s the Lions’ 2021 regular-season schedule: