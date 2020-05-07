Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Detroit Lions
Published

Detroit Lions 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jim Gray on NFL releasing 2020 scheduleVideo

Jim Gray on NFL releasing 2020 schedule

The National Football League is releasing the 2020 season schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic; Fox News sports contributor Jim Gray tells ‘America’s Newsroom’ what we can expect.

The Detroit Lions have not been to the playoffs since the 2016 season, and it could be Matt Patricia’s last chance to make it happen before the organization shows him the door for good.

The Lions will come into the 2020 season presumably healthy. Matthew Stafford’s back is expected to be healed. He only played eight games last season, which resulted in the Lions going 3-12-1.

Detroit added some firepower in the secondary, selecting cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick of the draft. He was arguably the best defensive back going into the event and now will have the chance to see what he’s made of in the NFL ranks.

Patricia is going into his third season and with a bevy of offseason moves, including the Darius Slay trade to the Philadelphia Eagles; it is now put up or shut up time in the Motor City.

The Lions will face teams from the AFC South, NFC East, NFC South and NFC West during the 2020 regular season.

Here’s who the Lions will be matching up against in 2020.

Home Opponents: Houston TexansIndianapolis ColtsNew Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins, Chicago BearsGreen Bay PackersMinnesota Vikings.

Away Opponents: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta FalconsCarolina PanthersJacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears,  Green Bay PackersMinnesota Vikings.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 134-21-1

Here is the Lions’ regular-season schedule.

Here is the Lions’ preseason schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_