Deshaun Watson has yet to speak to NFL over sexual misconduct allegations, lawyer says

Deshaun Watson has yet to meet with NFL investigators to discuss the nearly two dozen civil lawsuits filed against him, his lawyer said Thursday.

Rusty Hardin made the revelation about the Houston Texans quarterback in an interview with KPRC-TV. The NFL has yet to levy any penalty against Watson, with the speculation pointing to the league eventually putting him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List to begin the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hardin added there were no settlement talks ongoing in the case.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the women suing Watson, also released a statement last week about the ongoing litigation.

"In response to the many queries we’ve received about the Deshaun Watson case. I don’t respond to individual press calls because it’s easier for me to make one statement here. As I’ve said: There will not be a settlement, at least anytime soon. I have my best people on the case. That should tell you a lot about our intentions. Lawsuits are all about the work in the trenches," Buzbee wrote on Facebook on Friday.

DESHAUN WATSON 'DECISION' MAY COME CLOSER TO TRAINING CAMP, TEXANS GM SAYS

"My 17 lawyers, under my supervision, are doing the legal grunt work it takes to prepare the cases for trial and another win. I’ve been doing this for many years, and, as the Texas Bar knows, I have rarely lost. And, these are very important cases—these women matter!!—and our team is doing what it takes in discovery and prep to try these cases to a jury.

"The press folks say we’ve gone ‘quiet,’ but the truth is we made clear early on that we wouldn’t try these cases in the press and now are doing the important work required for our clients to try these cases to a jury. It’s a lot of work! I would also point out that on a daily basis our firm proudly handles cases for people who have lost loved ones, for people burned beyond recognition, for workers who have had their lives ruined, for people hurt, for people discriminated against, for people wronged, and for people defrauded. Our firm will keep doing that. Thanks for your interest! Stand by."

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct over the last few years — all by women in the massage therapy field. The Houston Police Department was investigating at least one allegation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP