Deshaun Watson video, NFL ranking raises eyebrows among fans

Deshaun Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and added 33 touchdown passes to his total in 2020 – the best year of his career with the Houston Texans.

Because of those numbers, Watson was picked to be the No. 18 player in the NFL. The NFL Network made the revelation and highlighted his stats in a video, but fans noted how cringy the clip was as he faces nearly two dozen sexual assault complaints and is being investigated by authorities.

"Nobody knows when Deshaun Watson will take the field again. His future is uncertain," the voiceover in the clip starts the video. "But his talent is unquestioned."

The video is just over a minute long and there are no players, scouts or executives talking about his prowess on the field. NFL fans had questions about the video and having him on the list of the top 100 players right now despite the controversy surrounding him.

There are 22 women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct, including allegations of Watson exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage sessions.

Watson has also spoken to the FBI about the allegations, but his lead attorney Rusty Hardin said the meeting was about allegations of extortion by one of his accusers.

The quarterback and his lawyers have denied all accusations. Houston police are investigating some of the allegations but no charges have been filed. The NFL launched its own probe.

