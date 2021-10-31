Deshaun Watson unlikely to be traded before deadline: report

The Houston Texans are reportedly set to keep Deshaun Watson through the trade deadline next week.

Watson has been mentioned in trade rumors since the quarterback requested one earlier this year. He’s also the subject of 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct as well as a handful of police complaints.

He’s not facing charges and has denied any of the allegations against him and is not on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. He has not played this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston is ready to talk trades around the quarterback in the offseason, ESPN reported Sunday. Texans general manager Nick Caserio reportedly wants nothing less than "full value" for Watson. The value reportedly is three first-round picks plus two additional picks.

The trade deadline is Tuesday.

The Miami Dolphins have been named as a possible destination. It’s reportedly the only team Watson would waive his no-trade clause for. Coach Brian Flores made clear Tua Tagovailoa is the team’s starting quarterback despite the struggles early in his career.

PANTHERS' CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY MENTIONED IN DESHAUN WATSON TRADE RUMORS

The Carolina Panthers were recently mentioned as a possible destination with Christian McCaffrey as a possible piece in the trade, according to CBS Sports. Multiple reports denied the running back was ever involved in trade talks.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explained to reporters Tuesday there’s not enough information to make the decision to put him on the Commissioner’s List.

"There obviously are other, I’ll call it legal approaches that are being made either through civil cases, obviously the police have been investigating also. We don’t have all the access to that information at this point in time, and we pride ourselves on not interfering in that, being cooperative as we can to make sure we get all the facts, but I think that process is still ongoing," Goodell said, via the Miami Herald.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And until that process is ongoing and we have enough data and enough information to be able to make a determination of whether he should go on Commissioner Exempt, we don’t feel that we have that necessary information at this point."