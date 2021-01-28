Deshaun Watson requests trade from Texans: reports

Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans after weeks of rumors that the disgruntled quarterback wanted out from the organization, according to multiple reports.

Watson’s request came weeks ago but he has yet to speak to Houston’s new general manager Nick Caserio or executive Jack Easterby about moving on, ESPN reported Thursday

DESHAUN WATSON’S TOP TRADE DESTINATIONS REVEALED AND THESE TEAMS SIT ON TOP: REPORT

Watson, who was drafted by the Texans in 2017, signed a four-year $156 million contract extension in September and while he wants out after another disappointing season that saw the team go 4-12, the Texans are not interested in trading him and want to mend the relationship, according to the Houston Chronicle.

However, the NFL Network reported that the three-time Pro Bowler has no interest in continuing to play for the organization. The likely new head coach David Culley reportedly won’t try and change Watson’s mind.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watson finished the 2020 NFL season with a league-high 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions but it, unfortunately, didn’t translate into wins for the Texans.

Earlier reports indicated that Watson wanted more input at first, specifically in the hiring of a new general manager but after McNair was hired without his say (Watson reportedly found out about the move on social media), that’s when rumors of a trade began.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watson is under contract until 2025. His deal includes a no-trade clause that could either help or hurt his chances of getting to a new team. In theory, Watson can choose to veto a trade to a team he doesn't want to go to or the Texans could refuse to trade him which might end in a holdout.

The New York Jets have been speculated to be a top contender for the Watson trade, with quarterback troubles of their own and new head coach open to change.