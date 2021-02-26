Deshaun Watson still wants to be traded even after meeting new Texans coach: report

Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants to be traded from the Houston Texans even after meeting new head coach David Culley.

Watson and Culley met last week and he told the team’s new coach he doesn’t have any intention to play in Houston again, ESPN reported Thursday. Watson reportedly told Culley his mind is made up even as Houston has publicly said Watson was its quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The veteran quarterback added fuel to the fire when he posted a cryptic message on Twiter.

"Loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it," he tweeted.

Watson appears to be unhappy over the direction of the franchise. The team traded away his top target in DeAndre Hopkins last offseason and cut J.J. Watt at Watt's request this month.

DESHAUN WATSON SENDS CRYPTIC TWEET AMID REPORTS OF RIFT WITH TEXANS

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair attempted to shut down any kind of rumors regarding Watson last week.

"There is a lot of misinformation out there, I’ll leave it at that," McNair said, via ESPN. "Today we want [to] focus on J.J. Deshaun is our quarterback, he is a Texan, and we expect him to remain a Texan, and we’ll leave [it at] that."

The tipping point for Watson appeared to be when the team hired new general manager Nick Caserio without his input.

Watson, who was drafted by the Texans in 2017, signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension in September. He finished the 2020 season with a league-high 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston was 4-12 last year but does not have a high draft pick.