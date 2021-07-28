Deshaun Watson at Texans training camp despite sexual assault lawsuits, police complaints

Deshaun Watson was on the field for Houston Texans training camp Wednesday as he faces 22 civil lawsuits related to sexual assault claims and police complaints over similar allegations.

He was seen taking snaps and preparing for the 2021 season amid a cloud of uncertainty regarding his legal status.

The NFL said Tuesday the league’s investigation into Watson was "ongoing and active" but he was not placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which would bar him from team-related activities.

"We are working cooperatively with the Houston Police Department and ensuring that the NFL’s inquiry does not interfere with their investigation," the statement read via NFL Network. "As we continue to gather additional information and monitor law enforcement developments, we will make appropriate decisions consistent with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.

"At this time, there are no restrictions on Watson’s participation in club activities," the league concluded.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, told ESPN on Monday that 10 women have filed complaints with Houston Police against the Texans quarterback. According to Hardin, eight of the 10 women are a part of the 22 women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct.

Hardin told ESPN that Watson and his legal team have cooperated with Houston police as well as the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Watson had requested a trade and has been in the mix as far as trade rumors go before the start of the season. But Houston is reportedly asking for a high price for the quarterback.

It’s unclear whether he will start the season with the team. He has denied all allegations against him.