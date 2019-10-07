Deshaun Watson's early fumble, scramble for first down an indicator of Houston Texans' day

Everything went right for Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in a blowout win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday -- and one particular play in the first quarter was a good indicator of how the rest of the game would unfold.

Watson and the Texans were down seven points about midway through the first when the quarterback was suddenly pressured on a Falcons blitz. Watson scrambled through the holes of the rushing defenders -- and promptly fumbled the football.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS FIRE JAY GRUDEN AFTER MORE THAN 5 SEASONS, REPORTS SAY

Luckily for Houston, the ball took a home-field hop and bounced right back to Watson, who rushed for a first down.

The play was the start of a huge game for Watson. He was 28-for-33 with 428 passing yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 47 yards on four attempts.

According to ESPN, Watson is one of six quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era to have at least three games with five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed the feat seven times during his illustrious career.

DALLAS COWBOYS' JERRY JONES BLASTS 'LITTLE DARLING' REFEREE OVER COACH'S UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT PENALTY

Watson then took reporters with him as he analyzed the Falcons defense after the game. His exchange with the media went viral.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Houston won the game 53-32 to improve to 3-2 on the season while the Falcons fell to 1-4.