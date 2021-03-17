Deshaun Watson sued for alleged sexual assault, quarterback responds

A lawsuit has been filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging a sexual assault, according to a report on Tuesday.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee told FOX 26 that Watson was receiving a massage from a female when the quarterback "went too far."

Buzbee, who originally announced the lawsuit in a Facebook post, did not elaborate further. The station reported that the suit was filed on behalf of a female masseuse.

TEXANS INK POSSIBLE DESHAUN WATSON REPLACEMENT

Watson responded to the lawsuit on social media late Tuesday, saying he looks forward to clearing his name.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson wrote on Twitter. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect."

TEXANS HEAD COACH DAVID CULLEY SENDS MIXED SIGNALS ABOUT DESHAUN WATSON'S FUTURE IN HOUSTON

"The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing [the] suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me - it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that," he continued.

Watson's future with the team that drafted him in 2017 has been a major storyline during the offseason. Houston has been adamant about not trading him, despite the quarterback’s reported desired interest to leave the Texans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Texans agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Tyrod Taylor earlier on Tuesday. Taylor will be looked at as an insurance policy if the team ends up finding a favorable deal for Watson and decides to trade him, ESPN reported.