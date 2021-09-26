Deshaun Watson still trying to force trade

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson seems committed to forcing a trade out of Houston.

ESPN’s Ed Werder reports the veteran quarterback firm on his decision, despite how long it could take.

"If you’re paying him $10 million to sit this year, you don’t think he would take $30 million and sit next year?’’ Werder’s source asked.

While there has been some recent speculation about the Miami Dolphins possibly rethinking trade talks for Watson — with Tua Tagovailoa set to miss some time with a rib injury — Front Office Sports’ A.J. Perez reports there are at least four teams still interested in trading for Watson with the Dolphins still being the "frontrunner."

Perez said there’s still a chance Watson could be traded before the grand jury’s decision but said most interested teams who have had discussions want to wait for the criminal case to conclude.

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Texans have asked interested teams in Watson for a package that consists of six players and draft picks.

Schefter reports that the Texans have been unwilling to budge from their trade price for Watson, who has been listed as inactive since Week 1’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Schefter said the team is prepared to keep Watson on their roster all season, despite it coming at a cost of $10.5 million.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year, per NFL Trade Rumors.

Watson appeared in all 16 games in the 2020 season for the Texans and completed 70.2% of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The QB also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.