Deshaun Watson situation 'not good for anybody,' NFL executive says

The Deshaun Watson controversy "is not good for anybody," NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Saturday.

The Houston Texans quarterback is facing nearly two dozen lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. At least one criminal complaint had been filed with the Houston Police Department.

"I’m just praying for the young man, personally, today," Vincent said on FOX Sports Radio. "I’m praying for him and his family. I’m praying for the young ladies that have come out. This is not good for anybody, forget the sport.

"But I think we’ve learned that every situation’s different. They’re delicate. You make sure that folks, whether it’s the accuser, the victim, whoever it may be, that there’s a due process in place. And I think we’ve learned that over time, not that we’ve rushed in the past, but I think we’ve learned from the different cases that we’ve seen with this particular subject matter, let the due process take care of itself, then that’s up to Lisa [Friel] and her team to now make the proper recommendations to what direction the commissioner and the commissioner’s office should take."

The NFL launched an investigation into the Watson saga as well.

Watson has maintained his innocence throughout. Earlier this month, he released a statement through his lawyer Rusty Hardin calling the claims a "money grab."