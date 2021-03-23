Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct allegations grow, lawyer says he's talked to 24 women

Deshaun Watson is facing 13 civil lawsuits with at least one more on the way as allegations of sexual misconduct against the Houston Texans quarterback continue to grow.

Six more lawsuits were filed in Harris County, Texas, against him Monday. Four were filed early in the day with two more showing up later on the court website.

The allegations are all very similar. Watson is accused of exposing himself to several female massage therapists and making them feel uncomfortable. He is also facing sexual assault allegations in at least two of the lawsuits, allegedly trying to force two massage therapists to give him oral sex.

Two of the alleged incidents stated in the lawsuits occurred this year, including one this month.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the women in the lawsuits, told FOX 26 Houston on Monday night that the total number of complaints has reached 14 and that he’s talked to 24 total women about filing lawsuits against Watson. He revealed during a press conference Friday he had talked to at least 10 other women who were still mulling whether to bring cases against the star quarterback.

Watson has not been criminally charged, although Buzbee said his firm would submit a package of info to the Houston Police Department and the Houston district attorney.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin said Friday he plans on responding to the claims made against his client within the coming week.

"I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations," Hardin said in a statement. "However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so."

Watson has not publicly commented on the allegations since the first one came about last week. The NFL is investigating and the Texans said they were cooperating.