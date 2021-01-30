Deshaun Watson removes Texans references from social media profiles amid tension with franchise

Deshaun Watson raised eyebrows Saturday when he appeared to remove any references to the Houston Texans from his social media profiles amid growing tension between him and the organization.

Now, Watson has referrals to his agent and marketing agency if they’re looking to get in touch with him.

It doesn’t appear that Houston has expressed interest in trading their young quarterback who they signed to a big contract extension at the beginning of the 2020 season.

New Texans head coach David Culley said Friday he took the job knowing Watson was the quarterback.

"He's the quarterback of the Houston Texans, and that's all that I was concerned about," he told reporters, via ESPN.

"All I know is this. … He is a Houston Texan. And I wanted to be a Houston Texan. And the reason I'm in this position today is because I knew he's going to be a Houston Texan. The outside stuff that was being said is irrelevant to me."

Even as Houston traded premier players around him like Deandre Hopkins, he still managed to lead the NFL with 4,823 passing yards.

He added 33 touchdown passes, too. But Houston was 4-12 and without a first-round draft pick.

Watson reportedly named the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins as top destinations on his trade list. But he had a no-trade clause in his contract which could work to his advantage.