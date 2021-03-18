Deshaun Watson to face more misconduct allegations as NFL appears to open probe

Deshaun Watson is set to face more misconduct allegations as the NFL appeared to launch an investigation into the claims made against the Houston Texans quarterback.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing three women who filed civil lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual assault and civil assault, wrote on his Instagram on Thursday that his law firm has a total of nine women who have made similar claims.

"The Buzbee Law Firm has now been hired by nine women to bring cases against Deshaun Watson. The allegations are similar," he wrote in the social media post. "We have filed three, and, as we complete our due diligence, will file the remaining ones in due course. We are talking to several others. Cornelia and I appreciate the kind words, and outpouring of support for these brave women who are wiling [sic] to come forward and be heard. No matter what you do in life, there will always be detractors. As my dad always said: ‘If you are right, go ahead!’ And so we go."

Three lawsuits were filed in Harris County, Texas, against Watson. Two of the lawsuits alleged civil assault and a third alleged sexual assaults. The allegations were detailed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Buzbee then posted a photo of a letter purportedly from the NFL.

The letter from NFL Special Counsel, Investigations Lisa M. Friel to Buzbee, saying the league opened an investigation into the allegations against Watson. Friel asks for cooperation from Buzbee’s clients in the league’s investigation.

Buzbee later deleted the letter.

Watson has been accused of making three massage therapists feel uncomfortable during his sessions on three different occasions between March and December 2020. At least one massage therapist claimed that Watson coerced into giving him oral sex.

The women were only identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuits.

The Texans quarterback responded to the first allegation on Tuesday night.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson wrote. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me – it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

The Texans said Wednesday they were aware of the situation.

"We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident," the team said.

Regardless of whether criminal charges are filed against Watson, he could still face punishment from the NFL.