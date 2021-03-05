Deshaun Watson 'extremely serious' about not playing for Texans, Jalen Ramsey says

Deshaun Watson is "extremely serious" about not playing for the Houston Texans this season or ever again, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said in a recent podcast interview.

Ramsey appeared on the "Huddle & Flow" with the NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, Jim Trotter and Thomas Warren on Thursday to talk about the beleaguered Texans quarterback.

"I highly doubt he will suit up in a Texans’ uniform again. He’s extremely serious," the Rams star said.

Ramsey may have some insight on what Watson is feeling as Pro Football Talk noted they are represented by the same agent, David Mulugheta.

Watson has yet to say anything publicly about wanting a trade from Houston, but reports since the 2020 season ended have not pained his relationship with the organization in a positive light.

ESPN reported last week that Watson and new Texans head coach David Culley met and the quarterback still expressed his desire to be traded.

The veteran quarterback added fuel to the fire when he posted a cryptic message on Twitter.

"Loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it," he tweeted.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair attempted to shut down any kind of rumors regarding Watson last month.

"There is a lot of misinformation out there, I’ll leave it at that," McNair said, via ESPN. "Today we want [to] focus on J.J.[Watt]. Deshaun is our quarterback, he is a Texan, and we expect him to remain a Texan, and we’ll leave [it at] that."

Watson, who was drafted by the Texans in 2017, signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension in September. He finished the 2020 season with a league-high 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions.

He could be out about $20 million in 2021 if he does decide to sit out.