Deshaun Watson's alleged messages with one accuser hit social media as lawyer announces news conference

Deshaun Watson’s alleged conversation with a massage therapist accusing him of sexual misconduct was leaked on social media Thursday night amid several lawsuits filed against the quarterback.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the woman, posted an alleged snippet of the back-and-forth between the woman and Watson. In the purported conversation, the two parties can be seen discussing setting up a massage and Watson allegedly asking whether the woman was comfortable with the "glute area."

In a second photo posted on Buzbee’s Instagram page, a text message chain between the two parties showed the woman giving Watson an update. Time appeared to go by and that’s when Watson purportedly issued an apology.

"Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable. Never were the intentions. Lmk [sic] if you want to work in the future. My apologies," the message says.

The message is marked March 30, 2020, which would be the same time as when the accuser in the first lawsuit detailed her discomfort with Watson while giving a massage. The woman claimed in the civil lawsuit that Watson made her feel uncomfortable and tried to get her to focus on his groin area.

While he allegedly complained that she wasn’t massaging him in the fashion that he wanted, the lawsuit says Watson "purposely exposed the tip of his penis from under the towel" and was "full erect."

"As a result of his moving of his hips, Watson purposely touched Plaintiff’s hand with the tip of his erect penis," according to the lawsuit.

Jane Doe said that she started crying and asked Watson to leave to which the quarterback allegedly replied: "I know you have a career and a reputation, and I know you would hate for someone to mess with yours, just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine."

Watson is facing several lawsuits. Buzbee said he will hold a news conference Friday to give more details on some of the accusations.

The Texans quarterback responded to the first allegation on Tuesday night.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson wrote. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me – it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

The Texans said Wednesday they were aware of the situation.

"We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident," the team said.

The NFL has also started an investigation into the issues and asked Buzbee for his clients’ cooperation.