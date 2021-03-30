Deshaun Watson allegations 'certainly troubling,' Texans general manager says

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke out about the allegations against Deshaun Watson for the first time in a podcast interview released Tuesday.

There are nearly two dozen sexual misconduct lawsuits against Watson alleging he harassed, sexually assaulted and exposed himself to multiple massage therapists over the last year. Another massage therapist also recalled her experience in an interview with Sports Illustrated on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s a legal process so we’re certainly respectful of that," Caserio said on the Texans’ All-Access podcast. "We certainly take them very seriously. The allegations, what’s been discussed, are certainly troubling. Organizationally that’s not something that we can condone, those types of actions. But, again, we’ll let the legal process take care of itself."

The Texans previously released a statement saying they were cooperating with the NFL’s investigation into Watson.

TEXANS' DESHAUN WATSON ALLEGEDLY DELETING INSTAGRAM MESSAGES, TRYING TO SETTLE CASES, NEW LAWSUIT STATES

The woman who detailed her encounter with Watson in an interview with Sports Illustrated, identified as Mary, is reportedly not being represented by Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the other women making claims against Watson.

Her experience was much like what is alleged in the lawsuits. She said his behavior was "inappropriate and unlike any other interaction." She explained that Watson wanted to remove the towel that was covering his groin area during the massage session. She also said that she noticed "different fluids on his stomach" after Watson grew an erection and had been "thrusting the air."

"I just want a genuine apology, for us and our community, for putting us in these situations where we don't know what to do," Mary told Sports Illustrated. "There are so many people that are against us, saying, ‘Why would he do that? He has no reason to do that. He has a beautiful girlfriend; he has this, this, this and this.’ All of those things are true, but fame doesn't create character."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigations into Watson’s alleged misconduct are still ongoing. He has not been charged with a crime as of yet.