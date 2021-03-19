Deshaun Watson's agent responds to sex assault allegations against client after 7 lawsuits filed

Deshaun Watson’s agent tweeted about sexual assault amid at least seven civil lawsuits against his client alleging a string of sexual misconduct and harassment in 2020.

David Mulugheta, of Athletes First, sent the tweet Friday. The lawsuits were filed against the Houston Texans quarterback throughout the week, and the lawyer for the accusers planned to have a news conference on Friday afternoon.

"Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted," Mulugheta tweeted.

"Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted," he wrote. "I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth."

Mulugheta appeared to be the second person to defend Watson as the lawsuits were filed.

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White tweeted his defense of the star NFL player on Thursday.

"I hate this for @deshaunwatson the quickest way now to get a bag is to sue someone. It’s impossible to make someone give u oral sex. This is a far stretch and everybody want to get paid," White wrote in response to the third lawsuit that was filed.

Watson has not released a statement since Tuesday’s allegations came to light.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," he said on Twitter.

Tony Buzbee, who is representing the women, said at least nine women have come forward with allegations. So far, seven lawsuits have appeared on the Harris County, Texas, court’s website.

Watson is not facing any criminal charges over the allegations but could still face discipline as a result of the NFL’s investigation.