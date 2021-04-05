Deshaun Watson accusers' lawyer promises 'important and significant developments' in case against NFL star

The lawyer representing the women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct said Sunday he would address "important and significant developments" in the case against the NFL star.

Tony Buzbee wrote there would be a press conference Tuesday to discuss the allegations.

"This press conference will address important and significant developments in the Deshaun Watson case. We will take a few questions, but only from those present, and we will also distribute information to those assembled," he wrote along with picture of his law firm on Facebook.

Buzbee’s update came days after the Houston police revealed there was a complaint filed against the Houston Texans quarterback.

"Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson," the Houston Police Department said in a statement Friday. "As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process."

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer, said in a statement they welcome police investigation.

"We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department," Hardin said.

Watson is facing 21 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. His lawyer also released 18 testimonials from women dismissing any concerns about his behavior.

The NFL is investigating the allegations as well.