Derrick Henry wins AP Offensive Player of the Year

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was named the 2020 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year.

Henry received the award at the NFL Honors on Saturday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The star running back earned his first All-Pro selection and his second Pro Bowl selection in his fifth season in the NFL. He led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns for the second straight season.

He finished 2020 with 2,027 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. He averaged an incredible 126.7 yards per game and also 2,141 yards from scrimmage.

AARON DONALD WINS AP DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Henry’s workload increased each season since coming into the league. He went from carrying the ball 215 times in 2018 to 303 times in 2019 to 378 times in 2020. His ability to run the ball through defenses and over defenders was remarkable and part of the reason why he was given the award.

Tennessee didn’t finish the season the way it wanted. The team was one win away from a Super Bowl appearance last season but was bounced out of the playoffs in the first round this time around.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Titans finished 11-5 and won the AFC South division for the first time since 2008. The team’s 11 wins was the first time they had double digits in the column since 2008 when they were 13-3.