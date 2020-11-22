Expand / Collapse search
Derrick Henry overtime touchdown leads Titans win; Harbaugh snubs Vrabel postgame

He finished with 133 yards on 28 carries, a similar performance to his last meeting with the Ravens in the AFC Divisional playoff game

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Derrick Henry has done it again for the Tennessee Titans

The 26-year-old running back ran a 29-yard touchdown with just a little over five minutes left in overtime to help the Titans beat the Baltimore Ravens 30-24 on Sunday. 

He finished with 133 yards on 28 carries, a similar performance to his last meeting with the Ravens where he totaled 195 yards to upset Baltimore in the AFC Divisional playoff game.

 The loss was especially sour for head John Harbaugh who snubbed Mike Vrabel on the field likely because of a premature celebration by a handful of Titans players prior to the start of the game. 

Several videos posted to social media showed the players jumping up and down on the logo at M&T Bank Stadium. It was unclear if they were dancing or simply warming up but Harbaugh certainly didn’t appreciate the gesture and rushed the field to exchange words with cornerback Malcolm Butler and coach Vrabel. 

After the game, Harbaugh appeared to snub Vrabel’s attempt to shake hands.

Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 21-10 lead early in the third quarter but it wasn’t enough to outplay Ryan Tannehill. Justin Tucker then kicked a 29-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to force overtime.

“We’ve got to finish drives," Jackson lamented. “We’ve got to stop putting Tuck out there. We’ve got to punch it in."

Jackson went 17 for 29 for 186 yards while Tannehill by comparison was 22 for 31 for 258 yards. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

