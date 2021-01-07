Derogatory Stacey Abrams tweet leads to college football coach's dismissal

A college football coach was fired Wednesday after an uproar following a derogatory tweet about Georgia politician Stacey Abrams.

The Tennessee-Chattanooga Mocs fired offensive line coach Chris Malone after he tweeted about Abrams in the midst of the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

"Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!!" Malone wrote. "Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor!"

The tweet has since been deleted.

Mocs head coach Rusty Wright and athletic director Mark Wharton quickly rebuked Malone’s tweets.

"Our football program has a clear set of standards," Wright said in a statement. "Those standards include respecting others. It is a message our players hear daily. It is a standard I will not waiver on. What was posted on social media by a member of my staff is unacceptable and not any part of what I stand for or what Chattanooga Football stands for. Life is bigger than football and as leaders of young men we have to set that example, first and foremost. With that said, effectively immediately, that individual is no longer a part of my staff."

Wharton added: "The sentiments in that post do not represent the values of our football program, our athletics department or our university."

Malone had spent two seasons at Tennessee-Chattanooga. He was also a coach at Old Dominion and Virginia State.