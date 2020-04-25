Denver Broncos: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Denver Broncos made 10 selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Broncos attempted to getter better offensive weapons for quarterback Drew Lock and accomplished that goal over the course of the three-day event.

Two wide receivers with their first two picks were eye-catching for most fans.

Here are who the Broncos chose during the draft:

ROUND 1, PICK 15: JERRY JEUDY, WR

The Broncos selected Jerry Jeudy, the former Alabama wide receiver, with the No. 15 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Jeudy spent three years at Alabama and was regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. As a freshman in 2017, Jeudy was a part of the Crimson Tide team that won a National Championship over Georgia.

ROUND 2, PICK 46: K.J. HAMLER, WR

The Broncos selected wide receiver K.J. Hamler with the No. 46 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Broncos add another wide receiver to their arsenal after taking Jerry Jeudy in the first round. Hamler had 56 catches for 904 yards and eight touchdowns at Penn State during his junior year.

ROUND 3, PICK 77: MICHAEL OJEMUDIA, CB

The Broncos selected cornerback Michael Ojemudia with the No. 77 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Broncos finally address their defense after taking two wide receivers. The former Iowa cornerback had 52 tackles and three interceptions during his senior season.

ROUND 3, PICK 83: LLOYD CUSHENBERRY III, C

The Broncos selected center Lloyd Cushenberry III with the No. 83 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cushenberry is the latest LSU player to get taken in the draft process. He was among the best offensive lineman on the Tigers during their national championship season.

ROUND 3, PICK 95: MCTELVIN AGIM, DL

The Broncos selected defensive lineman McTelvin Agim with the No. 95 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Broncos add some depth to the defense with Agim. The Arkansas defensive lineman had 39 tackles and five sacks in 10 games.

ROUND 4, PICK 118: ALBERT OKWUEGBUNAM, TE

The Broncos selected tight end Albert Okwuegbunam with the No. 118 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Denver gives quarterback Drew Lock another weapon on offense. Okwuegbunam had 26 catches for 306 yards and six touchdowns during his junior season with Missouri.

ROUND 5, PICK 178: JUSTIN STRNAD, LB

The Broncos selected linebacker Justin Strnad with the No. 178 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Wake Forest standout recorded 69 tackles and two sacks in seven games in 2019.

ROUND 6, PICK 181: NETANE MUTI, G

The Broncos selected offensive lineman Netane Muti with the No. 181 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Muti received 2017 All-Mountain West Conference honors after being named to the honorable mention team.

ROUND 7, PICK 252: TYRIE CLEVELAND, WR

The Broncos selected wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland with the No. 252 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cleveland played in 12 games for Florida in 2019. He had 25 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown.

ROUND 7, PICK 254: DEREK TUSZKA, DE

The Broncos selected defensive end Derek Tuszka with the No 254 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Tuszka played college football for North Dakota State. He was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.