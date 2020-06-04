Denver Broncos' all-time Mount Rushmore: 4 best players in franchise history

The Denver Broncos are one of the NFL's most successful teams.

Since 1975, Denver has won eight AFC championships and three Super Bowl titles. The Broncos have eight primary members enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which includes legendary quarterback John Elway, running backs Floyd Little and Terrell Davis, and tight end Shannon Sharpe.

But when it comes down to the best of the best, who are the players that can line up on the Mount Rushmore of Denver Broncos? Read below for a list of the four greatest players in Broncos franchise history.

JOHN ELWAY

Simply put, Broncos legend John Elway is the greatest quarterback in franchise history.

Elway, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, was a nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and he currently holds Broncos franchise records in completions (4,123), attempts (7,250), passing yards (51,475), passing touchdowns (300), and career victories (148).

Elway was a two-time Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl MVP, and he is a member of the Broncos Ring of Honor, the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team as well as the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Elway was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, which was his first year of eligibility.

TERRELL DAVIS

As great as Elway was for the Broncos, the franchise didn't win a Super Bowl until running back Terrell Davis anchored the backfield.

Davis, a sixth-round draft pick in 1995, is the Broncos all-time leading rusher with 7,607 rushing yards. In the 1997 postseason, Davis had eight rushing touchdowns, which still stands as a playoff record.

Davis, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl XXXII MVP, was a three-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection, and the NFL MVP in 1998. He's the only player in league history with more than 2,000 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in a single season.

Davis was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

SHANNON SHARPE

Shannon Sharpe, a three-time Super Bowl champion, retired as the NFL's all-time leader in receptions (815), receiving yards (10,060) and touchdowns (62) for a tight end. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, which included four first-team selections, and he was a member of the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team.

Sharpe, a seventh-round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, finished his 14-year career with 815 receptions for 10,060 yards and 62 touchdowns in 203 games. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

VON MILLER

Is it premature to put Von Miller on the Denver Broncos Mount Rushmore? Absolutely not.

At 31 years old, Miller already has a Hall of Fame resume, and he still has productive years ahead of him.

Miller, taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, was the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and he is already the greatest defensive player in franchise history. He is a seven-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, and was a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

Heading into the 2020-21 NFL season, Miller has Broncos franchise records in career sacks (106) and sacks in a single season (18.5 in 2012). In Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers, Miller had 2.5 sacks and was named the game's most valuable player.