Denver Broncos 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

There’s a lot the Denver Broncos are going to have to figure out before their 2021 season kicks off come September and the most important item on their docket is their quarterback situation.

The Broncos have Drew Lock but it’s apparent he hasn’t done much to impress the organization as the team acquired Teddy Bridgewater before the draft from the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos have also been linked to possibly trading for Aaron Rodgers. The team’s quarterback situation is a huge question mark.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Denver should have Von Miller back on defense after he suffered a season-ending injury right before the 2020 season started. The team also selected cornerback Patrick Surtain II in the draft.

Denver was ranked in the 20s in the top offensive and defensive categories last season.

The team starts its quest back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season with a game against the New York Giants on the road. The team will finish the season against the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.

Here’s who the Broncos will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Ravens, Bengals, Lions, Jets, Eagles, Washington

Away Opponents: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Broncos, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Steelers

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 127-143-2

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s the Broncos’ 2021 regular-season schedule: