Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Denver Broncos added some serious threats at wide receiver during the draft and have a high-flying offense ready to bust out during the 2020 season.

The Broncos will face teams from the AFC East, AFC North, AFC South and NFC South during the 2020 regular season.

Drew Lock will be entering the season as the starting quarterback. With the additions of Melvin Gordon, Jerry Jeudy and several others, it will be entertaining to watch this team in the fall.

On the defensive side, Von Miller will lead the charge. It's tough to lose someone like Chris Harris in the secondary, but the addition of A.J. Bouye might make things easier for the team to fill the hole.

Here’s who the Broncos will be matching up against in 2020:

Home Opponents: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Away Opponents: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 131-125

Here is the Broncos' regular-season schedule:

Here is the Broncos preseason schedule:

