Dennis Rodman was 'destructive' to Spurs' chemistry, David Robinson says

San Antonio Spurs center David Robinson did not speak fondly of his former teammate Dennis Rodman as he recalled their brief time together.

Robinson talked about the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons and being teammates with Rodman in an interview on the Bulls Talk podcast earlier this month.

“Dennis is a complicated guy. I think because of his background, he doesn’t always know how to express himself,” the Basketball Hall of Famer said. “He’s an easy guy to like because he has a good heart. He wants to play hard – he wants to do the right things, but as far as a team goes, he was so destructive to a team perspective.

“There was nothing you could do to make him get out of his comfort zone.”

Rodman was traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Spurs prior to the start of the 1993-94 season. Rodman fell out of the Spurs’ good graces and was traded to the Chicago Bulls for Will Perdue in 1995.

He told USA Today last month that, looking back, he was thankful the Spurs traded him.

“I’m thinking to myself, thank God we didn’t win a championship in San Antonio. I thank my lucky stars. Because If I would have won a championship with San Antonio, I still would have been there. I never would have made it to the Chicago Bulls, and Chicago wouldn’t have won those three championships. So it’s a blessing in disguise,” Rodman said.

Robinson played for the Spurs his entire career and eventually got two rings with the organization.