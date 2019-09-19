Dennis Rodman makes bold prediction about Kim Jong Un on 'Fox & Friends'

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman made a bold prediction Thursday.

It wasn’t about who is going to win the NBA championship or whether James Harden will win the MVP award. It wasn’t about whether Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could co-exist with the Brooklyn Nets or whether Chris Paul will be on the move from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rodman predicted the next step for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as the U.S. and the Hermit Kingdom seem to be far apart on a denuclearization deal.

Rodman, who appeared on Fox & Friends,” was asked whether he thought President Trump could make a deal with Kim after talks broke down during their second summit in Vietnam earlier this year.

“I think he can,” Rodman said before making his bold, Joe Namath-like guarantee.

“I think the fact that people better watch out for this: Kim Jong Un will be in America in 18 to 24 months. I guarantee it.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Rodman to clarify whether it would be a visit as a head of state or defection from North Korea.

“He’s coming to do one thing, to visit America,” Rodman retorted.

Rodman, who has visited North Korea independently, has continuously praised Trump for meeting with Kim. He said Thursday he believes Trump was doing a “great job” connecting the U.S. and North Korea.