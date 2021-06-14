Denmark's Christian Eriksen 'didn't have COVID and wasn't vaccinated either,' Inter Milan official says

Denmark soccer star Christian Eriksen was not vaccinated at the time of his scary medical episode over the weekend during the national team’s Euro 2020 matchup against Finland, an Inter Milan official said.

Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta squashed rumors Sunday that Eriksen’s on-field collapse was due to a coronavirus vaccine the midfielder had received, according to Reuters. Marotta also said Ericksen did not previously suffer from the coronavirus.

"He didn't have COVID and wasn't vaccinated either," Marotta told Rai Sport.

Inter Milan’s team doctor Piero Volpi told Gazzetta dello Sport that Eriksen will still undergo tests as doctors try to figure out what caused the collapse.

"In the next few days, he will undergo thorough examinations. The most important thing is that he is well. But there has never been an episode that even remotely hinted at a problem, neither when he was at Tottenham nor at Inter. In Italy the checks are very rigorous," Volpi said.

Eriksen thanked fans for their support while it was still unclear why he suffered an on-field medical incident during the matchup. The midfielder’s remarks were released through his agent to Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport. Eriksen plays for Inter Milan of Serie A in Italy.

"Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened. I want to say thank you all for what you did for me," the statement read.

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen said Sunday that Eriksen "was gone" before being resuscitated with a defibrillator. He was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness.

"He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. And it was cardiac arrest," Boesen said. "How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast."

Team officials said Eriksen was in stable condition at a Copenhagen hospital and had spoken to teammates via video link.

Boesen said he was still unsure what caused the collapse.

"I’m not (a) cardiologist, so the details about why it happened and further, I will leave to the experts," he said, adding Eriksen may not have survived if it wasn’t for the top-notch medical equipment on hand.