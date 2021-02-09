Denis Shapovalov rages over bathroom break denial during Australian Open match: 'What do you mean I can't go?'

Denis Shapovalov was forced to hold it in during his Australian Open first-round match against Jannik Sinner on Tuesday.

Shapovalov raged against the umpire during the match after he was denied a break to use the bathroom to relieve himself, according to Reuters.

"What happens if I go?" he asked the umpire. "Do I get a fine? I don't care."

"What do you mean I can't go?" he continued. "Are you going to disqualify me? I have to pee! I'm going to piss my pants! I'm going to piss in a bottle! You guys are not allowing players to piss? I don't understand this rule!"

Players are allowed two bathroom breaks per five-set matches but only between sets. Shapovalov was reportedly denied because a player who called for a medical timeout can’t leave the court while waiting for help. He was allowed to leave the court on the next break, according to Bro Bible.

He called the rule "dumb" and claimed that he should’ve been allowed to urinate because of his small bladder.

"I've got the smallest bladder ever. I've literally got to take a piss every set, so it's difficult when you're on the court for so long," he said after the match.

"I think we should be able to take more breaks and go to the washroom because we... could be on the court for more than three-four hours," he added.

The Canadian did come away with the victory despite being forced to hold it in, defeating Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.