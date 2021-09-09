Delmon Young, former top MLB draft pick, arrested for allegedly striking ex-girlfriend: report

Delmon Young, a former top MLB draft pick and the 2012 American League Championship Series MVP, was arrested Monday on domestic violence and other charges in Florida.

The incident occurred in Davie and involved the 35-year-old Young and a woman claiming to be the former outfielder’s ex-girlfriend, TMZ Sports reported.

The woman said Young began to bang on her door late Monday night. When she demanded he stop, he allegedly punched her in the chest and shoved her to the ground as she tried to run away, the report said.

Police said surveillance footage showed Young striking the woman, according to TMZ Sports. Young allegedly sped off in his car and drove through a stop sign while driving 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The woman involved in the incident called 911 and alleged Young was "trying to kill" her, according to TMZ Sports. The woman also claimed she had blood all over her and that Young punched her in the face.

Young also made a call to dispatchers, telling authorities the woman "tried hitting me and started doing a bunch of s—t" before saying he was "just trying to avoid her." Young was heard on the audio denying the allegations the woman was making.

Young played 10 years in the majors and received some MVP votes during the 2010 season with the Minnesota Twins. He batted .283 with 109 home runs during his career.