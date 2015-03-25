Del Rio still has his hands full fixing Denver's defense as Fox returns to coaching Broncos

Jack Del Rio's plate remains full even with John Fox back on the job.

Del Rio won three of four games as the team's interim head coach during Fox's November sabbatical for heart surgery.

Denver's defensive coordinator handed the keys back to Fox this week after guiding the Broncos (10-2) into the driver's seat in the AFC playoff race.

The Broncos may be in the midst of a season for the ages behind Peyton Manning's 41 touchdown throws and their 38.6-point scoring average, but they're a disturbing minus-4 in turnover differential and Denver's defense ranks 27th in the league.