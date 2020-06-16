Deion Sanders opens up about suicide attempt to Antonio Brown: 'I almost did that thing'

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was spotted over the weekend working with free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

A video shared to social media showed Sanders talking to Brown and opening up about how he hit rock bottom and became suicidal. Sanders told Brown he was too wrapped up in being “Primetime.”

ANTONIO BROWN GETS 2 YEARS PROBATION AFTER PLEADING NO CONTEST TO JANUARY BURGLARY WITH BATTERY CHARGE

“I was suicidal, dog. I almost did that thing,” Sanders said in the Bleacher Report video. “I tried to do that thing because I couldn’t handle that. I got to an emotional low, a devastation of personal things going on, and I couldn’t handle it. I’m glad and thankful you ain’t never tried to check out.”

According to The Undefeated, Sanders recounted his suicide attempt in his autobiography “Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life.” He wrote that he survived a 30- to 40-foot drop without suffering any injuries.

ANTONIO BROWN TRAINS WITH DEION SANDERS, WORKING ON NFL COMEBACK

“I finally just got on my knees and gave it all to the Lord,” Sanders said, according to The Undefeated.

“Slowly, but surely, I had to deal with my faith, deal with my strength. I had to get a lot of Word in so that I could fight off the enemy. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my faith. People argue about what faith is, and who Jesus is, but it works for me. I’m not going to sit here and argue about who is what, and what is what, I’m just going to say it works for me.”

Brown has had a tumultuous 12 months that culminated in sexual assault and rape allegations. He was also arrested for allegedly punching a mover near his Florida home.

He recently reached a deal with Broward County prosecutors on charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief related to a Jan. 21 incident where a moving truck driver, hired by Brown, accused him and his trainer of assault. He was given two years of probation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In addition to two years of probation, Brown will undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service, and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.