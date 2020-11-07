Deion Sanders lands major recruit at Jackson State ‒ and he knows him pretty well

Like father, like son.

Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, will join his father at Jackson State next year.

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country and he flipped his commitment from Florida Atlantic to attend Jackson State in 2021.

“I couldn’t pass up a opportunity to help level the playing field & pursue equality for HBCU”s ! Dad I got your back!” the quarterback tweeted.

Deion Sanders took the Jackson State job over the summer and is expected to have his first season next year after the 2020 season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The quarterback clocks in at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. He played for Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, and made the announcement Friday to play for the Tigers next season. Sanders is one of the highest-ranked prospects to ever attend Jackson State.

He knows what to expect from his dad when he plays for the Tigers. Deion Sanders was his son’s offensive coordinator in high school. In three seasons, Shedeur Sanders has thrown for nearly 9,000 passing yards and 123 touchdowns. He’s won two state championships in Texas.

Deion Sanders wrote on Twitter: “It’s Popular to talk about it but it’s Legendary to be about it!”