Deion Sanders shows gruesome photo of toe surgery aftermath

Deion Sanders showed the aftermath of the foot surgery he had last month to repair a dislocated toe.

The legendary NFL cornerback, who is now the head coach at Jackson State, had the surgery to repair the dislocated toe in September. Sanders’ doctor told TMZ Sports that the Hall of Famer likely had been dealing with the injury since he was playing in the league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The doctor said at the time the surgeon was "going to shorten that second toe a little bit by cutting through the bone kind of reattaching it, lengthening one of the tendons and then straightening out your first toe to give you more room for that second toe."

On Wednesday, Sanders tweeted a photo of his repaired foot.

KENTUCKY PREPARING FOR BIGGEST TEST OF THE SEASON, AS GEORGIA AWAITS

"Can’t stop won’t stop because God has me covered! This is what I see daily after a good day of work! I love what I do and I’m doing what I love," he tweeted.

GRUESOME PHOTO

The Tigers are 4-1 to start Sanders’ second season as head coach of Jackson State. He took over the program in 2020 and led the team to a 4-3 record in the coronavirus pandemic-impacted season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson State’s only loss in 2021 came at the hands of UL Monroe. In their last game, the Tigers beat Alabama A&M 61-15.