©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Deion Sanders shows gruesome photo of toe surgery aftermath

Sanders is Jackson State football head coach

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Deion Sanders showed the aftermath of the foot surgery he had last month to repair a dislocated toe.

The legendary NFL cornerback, who is now the head coach at Jackson State, had the surgery to repair the dislocated toe in September. Sanders’ doctor told TMZ Sports that the Hall of Famer likely had been dealing with the injury since he was playing in the league.

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders smiles as he greets his defensive squad after they had recovered a Mississippi Valley State fumble for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Jackson, Mississippi.

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders smiles as he greets his defensive squad after they had recovered a Mississippi Valley State fumble for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Jackson, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The doctor said at the time the surgeon was "going to shorten that second toe a little bit by cutting through the bone kind of reattaching it, lengthening one of the tendons and then straightening out your first toe to give you more room for that second toe."

On Wednesday, Sanders tweeted a photo of his repaired foot.

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, center, holds the Orange Blossom Classic trophy after winning an NCAA college football game over Florida A&amp;M, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, center, holds the Orange Blossom Classic trophy after winning an NCAA college football game over Florida A&amp;M, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

"Can’t stop won’t stop because God has me covered! This is what I see daily after a good day of work! I love what I do and I’m doing what I love," he tweeted.

The Tigers are 4-1 to start Sanders’ second season as head coach of Jackson State. He took over the program in 2020 and led the team to a 4-3 record in the coronavirus pandemic-impacted season.

Defensive back Deion Sanders of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during an NFL football game circa 1990 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Sanders played for the Falcons from 1989-93.

Defensive back Deion Sanders of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during an NFL football game circa 1990 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Sanders played for the Falcons from 1989-93. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Jackson State’s only loss in 2021 came at the hands of UL Monroe. In their last game, the Tigers beat Alabama A&M 61-15.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com