Defending WNBA champion Fever reach .500 with 80-66 victory over Dream

Tamika Catchings had 21 points to lead the short-handed Indiana Fever to an 80-66 win over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday night.

All-Star Shavonte Zellous, the Fever's second-leading scorer, sat out the game with a foot injury and is listed day to day.

Erin Phillips made her first start of the season in Zellous' place and had a career-high five 3-pointers, helping an improved outside shooting performance for the defending WNBA champions.

The Fever were just 1 of 9 from 3-point range in Thursday's 74-64 loss to Los Angeles.

But Indiana found its stroke from beyond the arc early on Saturday, shooting 4 of 6 on 3-pointers in the first quarter and finishing 8 of 14.

Phillips scored 15 points and Karima Christmas had 15 points for the Fever, who improved to 11-11.

Angel McCoughtry led the Dream (11-7) with 17 points. Erika DeSouza added 13.