DeAndre Hopkins appears to throw shade at former team after opening game loss

DeAndre Hopkins appeared to shade his former team Thursday night hours after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans in the first game of the 2020 season.

The Texans traded Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason. Hopkins is one of the top receivers in the league, and at times during Thursday night’s game it appeared Houston could have used him.

Houston receivers caught 20 passes on 31 targets. Will Fuller V led the way with eight catches for 112 yards. Jordan Akins had the lone touchdown catch from Deshaun Watson.

Hopkins later tweeted: “Grateful.”

The Chiefs won the game, 34-20. At one point, Kansas City had scored 31 unanswered points. David Johnson, one of the players involved in the Hopkins trade, scored a touchdown for the Texans. It was the first score of the 2020 NFL season.

Hopkins and the Cardinals play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Hopkins has a new quarterback in Kyler Murray, who is entering his second season and won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2019.

The star receiver had 104 catches for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. He’s put up 1,000 or more receiving yards in five of his first seven seasons. He’s caught more than 100 passes three times.