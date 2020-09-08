Expand / Collapse search
DeAndre Hopkins agrees to massive contract extension with Cardinals: report

Arizona acquired the wide receiver in the offseason

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly agreed to a record-breaking contract Tuesday just days before the start of the NFL regular season.

Hopkins signed a two-year contract extension with the Cardinals worth about $54.5 million, the NFL Network reported. He will reportedly be paid $27.25 million per year between 2023 and 2024, which will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback ever. He also received $42.75 million guaranteed upon signing the deal.

The Cardinals acquired Hopkins from the Houston Texans earlier in the offseason. Houston sent Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to Arizona for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Hopkins has been one of the best wide receivers in football for quite some time and will be the centerpiece of the new-look Cardinals offense led by Kyler Murray.

Last season, Hopkins caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns. Over the course of his career with the Texans, he was named a first-team All-Pro three times and made the Pro Bowl four times.

Arizona’s acquisition of Hopkins automatically made it a contender to win the NFC West. It is going to be an even more competitive division than it has been in recent memory. The Cardinals’ shrewd moves earlier in the year made it so.

