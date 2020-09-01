DeAndre Baker’s lawyer fires back at $100G civil suit

The arraignment for CB DeAndre Baker in Broward County, Fla., scheduled for Sept. 15, has been pushed back to Jan, 20, 2021.

That should be seen as a setback for Baker, who is on the exempt list and thus, unless there is a dismissal, will have to miss the entire 2020 season while awaiting trial for the May 13 incident that brought four armed robbery charges. Three of the alleged victims are pursuing a civil suit against Baker for $100,000.

“Civil suits back up my position of extortion,’’ Patrick Patel, one of Baker’s lawyers, told The Post. “They know they are not winning a criminal case so start a civil one. Shows real intent by ‘victims’ here.’’