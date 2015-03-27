Davis leads No. 24 Florida State over Virginia

Chelsea Davis scored a career-high 18 points and Cierra Bravard added 14 points to help No. 24 Florida State beat Virginia 61-51 on Sunday.

Natasha Howard had 10 rebounds and four steals for Florida State (14-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its fifth straight game.

Ariana Moorer scored 12 points and Ataira Franklin had 11 points for Virginia (10-7, 0-2 ACC).

Florida State pulled away early, taking an 11-3 as Virginia made just one basket in the first 7 minutes of the game. Davis had 10 first-half points as the Seminoles took a 27-19 lead.

The Cavaliers shot just 20 of 61 (32.8 percent) from the floor. The Seminoles shot 18 of 46 (39.1 percent) from the floor. The Seminoles made 22 of 26 (84.6 percent) of their free-throw attempts.

The Seminoles have now won three straight against the Cavaliers.