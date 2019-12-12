David Stern, former NBA commissioner, undergoes emergency surgery after brain hemorrhage

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who guided the league through a remarkable period of growth in popularity, suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday in New York City and underwent emergency surgery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family,” the league said in a statement Thursday night. There was no immediate word on Stern’s exact medical condition following the surgery.

Stern was hospitalized after collapsing at Manhattan restaurant Brasserie 8.5, according to ESPN basketball writer Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 77-year-old Stern served for three decades as the NBA's longest-tenured commissioner unti he stepped aside in 2014, succeeded by current commissioner Adam Silver.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stern’s tenure included league expansion and the emergence of NBA players as global cultural icons.

Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has also purused other interests, such as sports technology.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.