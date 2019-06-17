Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

David Ortiz's doctors describe life-saving surgery: 'The injuries he had were lethal'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Suspected Ortiz shooter among six suspects in custody in Dominican RepublicVideo

Suspected Ortiz shooter among six suspects in custody in Dominican Republic

The suspects involved in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz got paid $7,800 for the hit, according to authorities; Steve Harrigan reports from Santo Domingo.

David Ortiz was still recovering at a Massachusetts hospital from injuries sustained last week in a shooting at a Dominican Republic bar.

Doctors in the Dominican Republic had to remove the retired Boston Red Sox slugger’s gallbladder and part of his intestine during surgery. Jose Smester, the surgeon who first operated on Ortiz on the island, detailed the operation in an interview with The Washington Post on Friday.

DAVID ORTIZ'S ACCUSED SHOOTER, SUSPECTED COHORTS LED INTO COURT IN HELMETS, BULLETPROOF VESTS

Smester revealed that Ortiz’s stomach was filled with blood as the surgery began.

“It’s a lot [of blood loss],” he told the newspaper. “It’s not enough to bring him to a shock, especially someone like him who weighs a lot. But yes, when we opened him, his stomach was full of blood.”

ACCUSED DAVID ORTIZ GUNMAN CLAIMS SLUGGER WASN’T INTENDED TARGET

Jose Abel Gonzalez, the leader of the surgical team, said the former designated hitter’s stomach had a liter of blood in it and that he lost another half-liter during the surgery.

Smester said if the injuries weren’t taken care of it right away, Ortiz could have died.

“The injuries he had were lethal, even separately, if they wouldn’t have been taken care of right away, especially the one on the liver,” he said. “But in that moment, you don’t think about death, you think about what you have to do.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Police arrested nine suspects in the shooting and were on the hunt for a 10th. Authorities have yet to reveal a motive behind the attempted murder of the Dominican Republic’s sports icon.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.