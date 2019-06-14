David Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, thanks friend for 'heroism' after husband shot at Dominican Republic bar

David Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany Ortiz, thanked a friend Thursday who helped save her husband’s life after he was shot and wounded at a Dominican Republic bar over the weekend.

The Boston Red Sox released a statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz, who thanked the owner of Presidente Sports for his quick thinking in driving David Ortiz to the hospital following the shooting.

“I want to take this opportunity to offer our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Eliezer Salvador, owner of Presidente Sports, for your quick thinking and swift action on Sunday night,” Tiffany Ortiz said in the statement. “Your heroism and selflessness were the first steps to ensuring David could get the urgent care he required. For that, we are eternally grateful.”

Tiffany Ortiz also thanked the doctors at Abel Gonzalez Clinic where her husband was before he was taken back to Boston and placed in Massachusetts General Hospital’s intensive care unit.

“David remains in guarded condition in the surgical intensive care unit following his second surgery,” the statement said. “He continues to heal and make progress. David will continue to recover in the ICU and future updates on his condition will be provided when necessary.”

Ortiz was shot in the torso and needed his gallbladder and part of his intestine removed.

Police announced Wednesday six people were arrested in the shooting and that four more people were sought.