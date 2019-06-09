David Ortiz, former Red Sox slugger, shot in Dominican Republic, reports say

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at nearly point-blank range in a nightclub in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday.

A local reporter who said he'd spoken with the doctor who treated Ortiz told ESPN that a bullet had hit Ortiz's lower back and came out his stomach. Police said Ortiz was transferred to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

Ortiz reportedly told doctors: “Please don’t let me die. I’m a good man,” according to TMZ.

He's reportedly now in stable condition. Ortiz's father confirmed the report to ESPN.

“They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” his father told ESPN.

A witness at the scene said a suspect who was at the scene is in custody. Other circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

Ortiz now works for the Red Sox in a variety of capacities. He led them to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit most of his 541 homers with the club.

Ortiz retired after the 2016 season.

Fox News' Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.