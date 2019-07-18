Former British Open winner cards nightmare first round at major competition

David Duval’s first round at the Open Championship on Thursday was one to forget.

Duval, who won the British Open in 2001, started the day off strong with two birdies on the first two holes and then made par on the following two. Then a quadruple bogey on the fifth hole was then followed up by a bogey.

It was the seventh hole where things really went downhill for Duval.

He carded a 13, which included him losing his ball off his tee shot and accidentally playing someone else’s ball. He was originally given a 15 on the role, but it was reduced to a 13.

According to the New York Post, it was the third-highest score in the major tournament's history. The seventh hole was a par 5.

Duval finished the round shooting a 90, which is good enough for 19-over-par.

He commented on the round afterward.

Duval wasn’t the only one to struggle during the round.

Tournament favorite Rory McIlroy also did not have the best start when he finished the first round 8-over-par. He quadruple-bogeyed the first hole - including hitting a spectator, 34-year-old Anna McKelvey, in the stomach and breaking her phone in his opening tee - before he bogeyed the third and had a double bogey and triple bogey on the back nine.