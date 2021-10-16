David Bell, Purdue shock No. 2 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium

It was a tale of two weeks for Iowa.

Last week, the Hawkeyes were on top of the world with a win over Penn State that catapulted them to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. On Saturday, Iowa was on the receiving end of an upset at the hands of Big Ten Conference rival Purdue.

Purdue dropped 464 yards of total offense on Iowa and only allowed the Hawkeyes to cross the goal line once. The Boilermakers picked up their first win against a ranked opponent since November 2018, 24-7. Purdue's last win against a ranked opponent also came against Iowa.

Aidan O’Connell led the Purdue passing game, going 30-for-40 for 375 yards and two touchdowns. He also picked up a score on the ground.

David Bell, who is quickly drawing NFL buzz, caught 11 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. T.J. Sheffield added eight catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

The Purdue defense was all over Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, who threw four interceptions in the game. Cam Allen had two of the picks, and Kieren Douglas and Dedrick Mackey had the others. Petras finished 17-for-32 with 195 yards.

Ivory Kelly-Martin had 23 yards on the ground and the Hawkeyes’ lone touchdown. Tyler Goodson was held to 68 yards on the ground.

Purdue moved to 4-2 on the year, and Iowa dropped to 6-1 after last week's Penn State win. The loss snaps the Hawkeyes’ 12-game winning streak and puts a damper on their hopes of making the College Football Playoff.